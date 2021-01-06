Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.47

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 5281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 602.2% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 159.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

