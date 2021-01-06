Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Up 21.1%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was up 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 714,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 709,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The firm has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 270,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

