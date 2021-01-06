USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,255.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $632,506.14 and approximately $1,255.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.02 or 0.01254405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002559 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008140 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

