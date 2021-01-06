USDK (USDK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $260.71 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $260.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00261126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017647 BTC.

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

