USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

USAK stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

