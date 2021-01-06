US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 21.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

