Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $232,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 25.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

