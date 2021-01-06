Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $177,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

