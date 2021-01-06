Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 266,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 242,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.