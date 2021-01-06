Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

