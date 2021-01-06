Uptrennd Price Up 66.3% Over Last Week (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $47,622.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00104642 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00369725 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013652 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000169 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

