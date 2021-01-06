Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.97

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.65. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 67,773 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 45,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,460 shares in the company, valued at $611,714.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

