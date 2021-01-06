United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK) Head to Head Review

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalink has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Microelectronics and Metalink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 3.95 $272.65 million N/A N/A Metalink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Metalink.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Metalink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 9.45% 7.60% 4.29% Metalink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Microelectronics and Metalink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Metalink 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential downside of 36.14%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Metalink.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Metalink on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Metalink

Metalink Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to consider strategic alternatives, such as a possible business combination; other strategic transaction with a domestic or foreign, and private or public operating entity; a going private transaction; and voluntary liquidation. Previously, it marketed and sold DSL chipsets used by the manufacturers of telecommunications equipment. Metalink Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.