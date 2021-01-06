United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.76

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 16008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

