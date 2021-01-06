Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 16.7%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

