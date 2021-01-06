Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.8% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.91. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,882. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

