UniLend (UFT) Price Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $991,843.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00331231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.50 or 0.02578478 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

