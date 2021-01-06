UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

