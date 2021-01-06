Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

