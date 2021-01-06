UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMH. BidaskClub cut shares of UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

