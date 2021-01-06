UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Insider Stuart J. Bridges Purchases 5,570 Shares of Stock

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16).

LON UTL opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.22. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. The firm has a market cap of £170.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. UIL Limited (UTL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.84%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

