UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.48

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 372363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95.

UGE International Ltd. Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

