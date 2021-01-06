U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.34

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 47262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The firm has a market cap of $641.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

