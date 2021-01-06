Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,081,955.25 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28.

On Friday, November 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

