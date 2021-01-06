Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.
NYSE TPC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
