Tutor Perini Co. (TPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

