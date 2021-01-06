TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.