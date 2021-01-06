Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 1,250,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,006,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 55.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

