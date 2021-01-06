Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 6.8%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.94. 1,388,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,425,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Triterras in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Triterras in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

