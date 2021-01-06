TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.