TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.32.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,618. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

