Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 361,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 454,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $9,170,229.25. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trident Acquisitions stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.83% of Trident Acquisitions worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.