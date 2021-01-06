Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.20

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 1468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPCO shares. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

