Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.68. Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$76.24 million and a PE ratio of 333.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.66.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

About Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL.TO) (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

