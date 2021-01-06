Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.75. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.