Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET) Hits New 12-Month High at $830.00

Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.84) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 44397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 721.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of £490.29 million and a PE ratio of 51.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Treatt plc (TET.L)’s previous dividend of $1.84. Treatt plc (TET.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Treatt plc (TET.L) news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 241 shares of Treatt plc (TET.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

About Treatt plc (TET.L) (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

