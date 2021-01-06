TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TA. BidaskClub cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.19.

Shares of TA stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $443.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

