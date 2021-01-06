Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.33

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.33 and traded as low as $51.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 10,921 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.33.

In related news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

