Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report sales of $42.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.58 million. Transcat reported sales of $43.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $168.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.69 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.89 million to $183.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNS. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Insiders sold a total of 18,031 shares of company stock worth $592,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $262.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

