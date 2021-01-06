Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the average volume of 273 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in B&G Foods by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.