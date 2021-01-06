TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $78.00. The stock traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 762697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

