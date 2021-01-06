TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $78.00 at JMP Securities

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $57.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 42,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

