TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMR opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

