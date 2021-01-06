Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 238.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 42,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.