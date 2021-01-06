Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 8.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,002,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,619,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.89.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan Medical by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

