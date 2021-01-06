Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 767,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 560,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

