TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,435. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

