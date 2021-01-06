ThoreCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,122.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $6,800.66 or 0.19516251 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $589.52 million and $32,122.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00233005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00516727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00254176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016965 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

