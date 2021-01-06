Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $36,498.83 and approximately $50,854.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00481043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

