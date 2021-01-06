THORChain Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $243.40 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

