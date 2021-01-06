THETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $216.02 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, THETA has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $216.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $779.10 or 0.02204182 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinbit, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, WazirX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

